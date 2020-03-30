Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (:IIPR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (:IIPR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.50 and $82.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.21 and a high of $139.53 and closed yesterday at $80.77, 101% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 103.0% for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc based on a current price of $80.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $164.00. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $92.33.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc in search of a potential trend change.