Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $72.02 and $74.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ingredion Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ingredion Incorporated refines corn and produces sweeteners and starches. The Company has customers in a wide range of industries, including the food, soft drink, brewing, pharmaceutical, corrugating, paper, and textile industries. Ingredion has Company-owned operations, joint ventures, alliances, and technical licenses in countries around the world.

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) has potential upside of 75.0% based on a current price of $73.72 and analysts' consensus price target of $129.00. Ingredion Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $85.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Ingredion Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.11 and a high of $106.28 and closed yesterday at $73.72, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

