Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.63 and $26.35 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ingersoll-Rand may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) has potential upside of 291.4% based on a current price of $26.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $102.94. Ingersoll-Rand shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.04 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $109.80.

Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $17.01 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $26.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 15.2%.

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ingersoll-Rand and will alert subscribers who have IR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.