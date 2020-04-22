Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.81 and $6.05 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Infinera Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Infinera Corporation manufactures digital optical telecommunications equipment. The Company uses photonic integrated circuits to create digital optical networks. Infinera markets its products to carriers, data service providers, and cable operators.

In the past 52 weeks, Infinera Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.68 and a high of $12.50 and closed yesterday at $5.87, 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) has potential upside of 94.0% based on a current price of $5.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $11.38. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.96, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $5.79.

