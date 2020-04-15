Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $88.93 and $90.92 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Incyte Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) is currently priced 7.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $83.75. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $80.77 and further support at its 50-day MA of $76.08.

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary small molecule drugs, primarily used in oncology.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Incyte Corp have traded between a low of $62.48 and a high of $96.79 and are now at $90.36, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.88% higher over the past week, respectively.

