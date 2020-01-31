Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $4.74 and $5.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Immunogen Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Immunogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.84 and a 52-week low of $1.51 and closed yesterday at 223% above that low price at $4.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

Immunogen Inc has overhead space with shares priced $4.88, or 62.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $13.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $4.38 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $3.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc. develops targeted anticancer therapeutics using its Targeted Antibody Payload (TAP) technology together with its expertise in monoclonal antibodies and tumor biology. The Company offers a TAP compound that uses a tumor-targeting monoclonal antibody to deliver one of ImmunoGen's purpose-developed cancer-killing agents specifically to tumor cells.

