Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $288.26 and $293.88 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Illumina Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Illumina Inc has traded in a range of $196.78 to $380.76 and is now at $290.82, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the large scale analysis of genetic variation and biological function. The Company provides a comprehensive line of products and services that currently serve the sequencing, genotyping and gene expression markets for genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) defies analysts with a current price ($290.82) 9.5% above its average consensus price target of $263.06. Illumina Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $300.18 and support at the 50-day MA of $271.75.

