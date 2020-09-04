Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $152.38 and $155.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Illinois Tool Wo may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. designs and manufactures fasteners, components, equipment, consumable systems, and a variety of specialty products and equipment. The Company's products include industrial fluids and adhesives, tooling for specialty applications, welding products, and quality measurement equipment and systems. Illinois Tool Works operates worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Illinois Tool Wo share prices have been bracketed by a low of $115.94 and a high of $190.85 and closed yesterday at $158.80, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Illinois Tool Wo has overhead space with shares priced $158.80, or 6.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $169.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $162.83 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $163.93.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Illinois Tool Wo on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $143.75. Since that recommendation, shares of Illinois Tool Wo have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor ITW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.