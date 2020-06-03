Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $104.28 and $106.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Idacorp Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Idacorp Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $95.85 and a high of $114.01 and closed yesterday at $104.68, 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

IDACORP, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southern Idaho, eastern Oregon, northern Nevada, and Wyoming. IDACORP maintains electricity and natural gas marketing operations, as well as manages affordable housing projects and other real estate investments.

Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) is currently priced 18.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $85.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.49 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $108.33.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Idacorp Inc and will alert subscribers who have IDA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.