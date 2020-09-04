Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ibm (NYSE:IBM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $115.07 and $117.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ibm may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ibm (NYSE:IBM) has potential upside of 43.0% based on a current price of $119.29 and analysts' consensus price target of $170.61. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $127.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $135.74.

Over the past year, Ibm has traded in a range of $90.56 to $158.75 and closed yesterday at $119.29, 32% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) provides computer solutions through the use of advanced information technology. The Company's solutions include technologies, systems, products, services, software, and financing. IBM offers its products through its global sales and distribution organization, as well as through a variety of third party distributors and resellers.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ibm on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $107.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Ibm have risen 10.2%. We continue to monitor IBM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.