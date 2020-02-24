Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $90.24 and $92.05 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hyatt Hotels-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hyatt Hotels-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.98 and a 52-week low of $69.03 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $91.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a global hospitality company. The Company manages, franchises, owns, and develops branded hotels, resorts, and residential and vacation ownership properties. Hyatt Hotels serves customers worldwide.

Based on a current price of $91.76, Hyatt Hotels-A is currently 6.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.06. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.20 and further support at its 200-day MA of $78.38.

