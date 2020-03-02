Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $84.29 and $85.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hyatt Hotels-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Hyatt Hotels-A has traded in a range of $66.83 to $91.03 and closed yesterday at $84.54, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 1.8% for shares of Hyatt Hotels-A based on a current price of $84.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.06. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.61, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $77.51.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a global hospitality company. The Company manages, franchises, owns, and develops branded hotels, resorts, and residential and vacation ownership properties. Hyatt Hotels serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hyatt Hotels-A and will alert subscribers who have H in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.