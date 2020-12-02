Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $112.91 and $113.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hunt (Jb) Trans may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides logistics services. The Company transports a variety of products including automotive parts, department store merchandise, paper and wood products, food and beverages, plastics, chemicals, and manufacturing materials and supplies.

Potential upside of 14.8% exists for Hunt (Jb) Trans, based on a current level of $113.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $129.75. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $114.87, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $105.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Hunt (Jb) Trans share prices have been bracketed by a low of $83.64 and a high of $122.29 and closed yesterday at $113.05, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

