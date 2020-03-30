Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $289.00 and $304.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Humana Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Humana Inc. is a managed health care company with medical members located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. Humana offers its products to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has potential upside of 2.2% based on a current price of $297.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $303.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $308.15 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $332.37.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Humana Inc have traded between a low of $208.25 and a high of $385.00 and closed yesterday at $297.07, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

