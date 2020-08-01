Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $367.28 and $369.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Humana Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $367.51, Humana Inc is currently 17.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $303.67. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $338.32 and further support at its 200-day MA of $285.02.

Humana Inc. is a managed health care company with medical members located in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, preferred provider organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. Humana offers its products to employer groups, government-sponsored plans, and individuals.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Humana Inc have traded between a low of $225.65 and a high of $372.92 and closed yesterday at $367.51, which is 63% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Humana Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $273.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Humana Inc have risen 35.6%. We continue to monitor HUM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.