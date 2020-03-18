Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $46.11 and $48.33 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hormel Foods Crp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.86 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $48.30 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hormel Foods Corporation manufactures and markets consumer-branded meat and food products. The Company processes meat and poultry products and produces a variety of prepared foods. Hormel markets its products around the world under a variety of branded names.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) is currently priced 26.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.56 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $43.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hormel Foods Crp and will alert subscribers who have HRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.