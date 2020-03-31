Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $46.14 and $46.78 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hormel Foods Crp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hormel Foods Corporation manufactures and markets consumer-branded meat and food products. The Company processes meat and poultry products and produces a variety of prepared foods. Hormel markets its products around the world under a variety of branded names.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) is currently priced 22.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.67. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.58 and further support at its 200-day MA of $43.33.

Over the past year, Hormel Foods Crp has traded in a range of $37.00 to $51.53 and is now at $46.18, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

