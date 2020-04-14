Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Horizon Bncrp/In (NASDAQ:HBNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Horizon Bncrp/In (NASDAQ:HBNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.42 and $11.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Horizon Bncrp/In may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Horizon Bancorp is the holding company for Horizon Bank, N.A. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Bank and its subsidiaries provide commercial and retail banking, investment management services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services, retail lending, and insurance credit life sales. Horizon Bank operates in LaPorte and Porter counties, Indiana.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Horizon Bncrp/In have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $19.45 and closed yesterday at $10.73, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Horizon Bncrp/In (NASDAQ:HBNC) has potential upside of 209.1% based on a current price of $10.73 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.47.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Horizon Bncrp/In and will alert subscribers who have HBNC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.