Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $141.39 and $143.21 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Honeywell Intl may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Honeywell International Inc. is a worldwide diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company provides aerospace products and services, control, sensing and security technologies, turbochargers, automotive products, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions.

Honeywell Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.06 and a 52-week low of $101.08 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $139.42 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Potential upside of 24.8% exists for Honeywell Intl, based on a current level of $139.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $173.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $153.98 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $167.58.

