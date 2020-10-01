Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $223.14 and $225.01 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Home Depot Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $223.19, Home Depot Inc is currently 5.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $210.98. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $223.24, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $214.72.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Home Depot Inc have traded between a low of $172.00 and a high of $239.31 and are now at $223.19, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that sells building materials and home improvement products. The Company sells a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products, and provide a number of services. Home Depot operates throughout the United States, Canada, China, and Mexico.

