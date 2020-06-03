Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $233.17 and $239.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Home Depot Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Home Depot Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $179.52 and a high of $247.36 and closed yesterday at $234.81, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is currently priced 10.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $210.98. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $230.86 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $221.47.

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that sells building materials and home improvement products. The Company sells a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products, and provide a number of services. Home Depot operates throughout the United States, Canada, China, and Mexico.

