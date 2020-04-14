Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.29 and $40.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hologic Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Hologic Inc has traded in a range of $26.49 to $55.25 and closed yesterday at $40.96, 55% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

There is potential upside of 6.1% for shares of Hologic Inc based on a current price of $40.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $43.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.49 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $48.38.

