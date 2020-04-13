Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $40.29 and $40.99 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hologic Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hologic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.25 and a 52-week low of $26.49 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $40.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

There is potential upside of 7.1% for shares of Hologic Inc based on a current price of $40.55 and an average consensus analyst price target of $43.44. Hologic Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $48.42.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hologic Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hologic Inc in search of a potential trend change.