Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $52.42 and $52.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hologic Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hologic Inc have traded between a low of $40.00 and a high of $53.74 and closed yesterday at $53.28, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) is currently priced 18.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $43.44. Hologic Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.55 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $48.53.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hologic Inc on November 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Hologic Inc have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor HOLX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.