Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $66.33 and $68.87 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hilton Worldwide may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

Hilton Worldwide has overhead space with shares priced $70.09, or 24.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $92.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $96.51.

In the past 52 weeks, Hilton Worldwide share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.30 and a high of $115.48 and closed yesterday at $70.09, 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 2.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hilton Worldwide. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hilton Worldwide in search of a potential trend change.