Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.39 and $17.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hilltop Holdings may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 58.6% for shares of Hilltop Holdings based on a current price of $16.63 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.38. Hilltop Holdings shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.91 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.48.

Over the past year, Hilltop Holdings has traded in a range of $11.05 to $26.28 and closed yesterday at $16.63, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company's primary subsidiary is a Texas based regional commercial banking franchise. Hilltop's other holdings include a retail mortgage originator, a regional broker dealer and a property and casualty insurance provider.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hilltop Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hilltop Holdings in search of a potential trend change.