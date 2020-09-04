Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hess Corp (NYSE:HES)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.79 and $37.68 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hess Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) has potential upside of 53.6% based on a current price of $39.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.17. Hess Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.67 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $59.94.

Hess Corporation operates as a global independent energy company. The Company focuses on the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase, and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Hess manages production operations around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, Hess Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.06 and a high of $74.11 and closed yesterday at $39.18, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

