Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $157.03 and $160.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hershey Co/The may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

The Hershey Company manufactures chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The Company's principal products includes chocolate and sugar confectionery products, gum and mint refreshment products, and pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, and beverages.

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) is currently priced 37.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $98.39. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $152.54 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $148.37.

Over the past year, Hershey Co/The has traded in a range of $108.95 to $162.20 and closed yesterday at $158.03, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

