Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.42 and $7.74 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Heritage Commerc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Heritage Commerc has traded in a range of $6.04 to $13.14 and closed yesterday at $7.67, 27% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) has potential upside of 151.6% based on a current price of $7.67 and analysts' consensus price target of $19.30. Heritage Commerc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.51 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.44.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, attracts deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage Commerce serves customers in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Heritage Commerc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.69. Since that call, shares of Heritage Commerc have fallen 36.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.