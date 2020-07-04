Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.67 and $16.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Helmerich & Payn may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Payn has traded in a range of $12.40 to $64.80 and closed yesterday at $16.62, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.09% lower and 8.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 299.8% exists for Helmerich & Payn, based on a current level of $16.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $66.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.88 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.83.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Helmerich & Payn. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Helmerich & Payn in search of a potential trend change.