Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $45.74 and $47.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Healthequity Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) has potential upside of 46.3% based on a current price of $46.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $67.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.98 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $63.84.

Healthequity Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.78 and a 52-week low of $34.40 and closed yesterday at 35% above that low price at $46.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. Consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, and earn wellness incentives.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Healthequity Inc and will alert subscribers who have HQY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.