Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $30.12 and $30.48 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Healthcare Rlty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that integrates owning, managing, financing, and developing properties associated with the delivery of clinical and outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) has potential upside of 0.4% based on a current price of $30.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $30.43. Healthcare Rlty shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $32.77 and support at the 50-day MA of $30.17.

Healthcare Rlty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.97 and a 52-week low of $24.10 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $30.30 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

