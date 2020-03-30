Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Haynes Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.85 and $21.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Haynes Intl Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Haynes Intl Inc has traded in a range of $17.61 to $39.04 and closed yesterday at $20.55, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Haynes Intl Inc has overhead space with shares priced $20.55, or 59.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $50.50. Haynes Intl Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.18 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.40.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets high performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace and chemical processing industries.

