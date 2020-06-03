Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $45.73 and $46.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hawaiian Elec may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Hawaiian Elec has traded in a range of $38.24 to $50.55 and closed yesterday at $45.74, 20% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Hawaiian Elec (NYSE:HE) is currently priced 25.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $34.00. Hawaiian Elec shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $47.45 and support at its 200-day MA of $44.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company that delivers a variety of services to the people of Hawaii. The Company's subsidiaries offer electric utilities, savings banks, and other businesses, primarily in the state of Hawaii.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hawaiian Elec. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hawaiian Elec in search of a potential trend change.