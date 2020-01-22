Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $61.06 and $61.21 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have traded between a low of $44.05 and a high of $62.75 and closed yesterday at $60.55, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) defies analysts with a current price ($60.55) 1.8% above its average consensus price target of $59.46. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $60.95, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $57.49.

