Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $40.56 and $41.75 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

Over the past year, Hartford Finl Sv has traded in a range of $19.04 to $62.75 and is now at $40.84, 114% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 3.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 45.6% for shares of Hartford Finl Sv based on a current price of $40.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.46. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.16.

