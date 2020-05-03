Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $51.76 and $52.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Hartford Finl Sv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.50 and a high of $62.75 and closed yesterday at $53.15, 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

There is potential upside of 11.9% for shares of Hartford Finl Sv based on a current price of $53.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $59.46. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.36 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $58.59.

