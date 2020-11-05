Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $10.40 and $10.61 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Halliburton Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) has potential upside of 474.4% based on a current price of $10.51 and analysts' consensus price target of $60.37. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.96, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $8.69.

Halliburton Company provides energy and engineering and construction services, as well as manufactures products for the energy industry. The Company offers services and products and integrated solutions to customers in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas.

In the past 52 weeks, Halliburton Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.25 and a high of $27.89 and are now at $10.51, 147% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

