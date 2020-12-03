Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.93 and $13.96 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Habit Restaura-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) is currently priced 22.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $10.88. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.66 and further support at its 200-day MA of $10.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Habit Restaura-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.80 and a high of $14.10 and closed yesterday at $13.96, 79% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 1.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates chain of restaurants. The Company offers grilled chicken, salads, shakes, and burgers. Habit Restaurants serves customers in the United States.

