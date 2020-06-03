Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $50.18 and $52.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Grubhub Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

Potential upside of 95.6% exists for Grubhub Inc, based on a current level of $51.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $100.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Grubhub Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.11 and a high of $83.02 and closed yesterday at $51.18, 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

