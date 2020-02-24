Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $105.83 and $108.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Group 1 Automoti may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates automobile dealerships. The Company sells new and used cars and light trucks, provides maintenance and repair services, and sells replacement parts, as well as arranges related financing, insurance, and extended service contracts. Group 1 Automotive operates in the States of Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

Over the past year, Group 1 Automoti has traded in a range of $59.77 to $110.11 and closed yesterday at $106.15, 78% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $106.15, Group 1 Automoti is currently 26.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $77.71. Group 1 Automoti shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.34 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $89.52.

