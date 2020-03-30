Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.61 and $7.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Great Ajax Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 128.3% for shares of Great Ajax Corp based on a current price of $6.92 and an average consensus analyst price target of $15.80. Great Ajax Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $14.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Great Ajax Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.11 and a high of $15.96 and closed yesterday at $6.92, 68% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage-based loan assets secured by single and multi family residences, commercial retail, and residential properties.

