Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $157.00 and $163.73 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Goldman Sachs Gp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 73.0% exists for Goldman Sachs Gp, based on a current level of $158.34 and analysts' average consensus price target of $274.00. Goldman Sachs Gp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $208.89 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $212.32.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and a 52-week low of $130.85 and closed yesterday at 21% above that low price at $158.34 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

