Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.25 and $5.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Gogo Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 28.3% for shares of Gogo Inc based on a current price of $5.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $6.88. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.66, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $5.18.

Gogo Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.23 and a 52-week low of $3.58 and closed yesterday at 50% above that low price at $5.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Gogo Inc. provides in-flight connectivity systems and services. The Company offers online aircraft systems, wireless digital entertainment and other services in the commercial and business aviation markets.

