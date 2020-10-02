Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.23 and $8.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Glu Mobile Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Glu Mobile Inc have traded between a low of $4.11 and a high of $11.75 and closed yesterday at $7.32, which is 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.5%.

Based on a current price of $7.32, Glu Mobile Inc is currently 18.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $6.00. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $6.50 and further support at its 50-day MA of $6.06.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on a global basis. The Company develops its games and related applications based on third-party licensed brands and other intellectual property, as well as on its own brands and intellectual property.

