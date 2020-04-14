Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $46.29 and $48.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Globus Medical I may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Globus Medical I have traded between a low of $33.41 and a high of $60.15 and closed yesterday at $47.18, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) has potential upside of 21.1% based on a current price of $47.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $57.12. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.94, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $46.31.

Globus Medical, Inc.operates as a medical device company. The Company is focused exclusively on the design, development, and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. Globus Medical offers products of innovative fusion and disruptive technologies.

