Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $150.33 and $152.52 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Global Payments may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $151.21, Global Payments is currently 18.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $123.78. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $166.93 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $170.68.

Over the past year, Global Payments has traded in a range of $105.54 to $209.62 and is now at $151.21, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Global Payments Inc. provides electronic transaction processing, information systems, and services. The Company serves the financial, corporate, government, and merchant communities on a worldwide basis. Global Payments provides funds transfer, merchant services, merchant accounting, Internet services, and other services.

