Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $69.01 and $69.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Gilead Sciences may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 24.3% based on a current price of $69.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.59 and further support at its 200-day MA of $65.38.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $71.19 and closed yesterday at $69.17, 14% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

