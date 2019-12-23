Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $66.57 and $66.75 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Gilead Sciences may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 29.0% based on a current price of $66.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. Gilead Sciences shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.47 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $65.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Gilead Sciences share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.50 and a 52-week low of $60.32 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $66.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

