Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $22.67 and $23.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Getty Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Getty Realty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.36 and a high of $33.75 and closed yesterday at $23.65, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, leasing, and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty owns properties across the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

There is potential upside of 16.3% for shares of Getty Realty based on a current price of $23.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.50. Getty Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.60.

